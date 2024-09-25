Grit & Grace Fitness opens in Dixon

Todd McMillion and Stephanie Grace opened Grit & Grace Fitness at 113 E. First St., Suite 50, in Dixon on Aug. 30. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — It only took a month for Stephanie Grace and Todd McMillion to turn their dream of owning a fitness studio into a reality.

McMillion retired early from his career in information technology and has been involved in fitness for most of his life. Grace worked in sales and marketing before leaving to instruct fitness classes part time. What began as a casual conversation between the pair quickly turned into a serious weekend-long discussion.

“Five days later we were looking at properties downtown and signed a lease on this space the same day,” McMillion said.

The couple opened Grit & Grace Fitness at 113 E. First St., Suite 50, in Dixon on Aug. 30. Despite teaching fitness classes prior to opening the studio, Grace admits to being hesitant initially.

“I went back and forth and even lost sleep over it,” Grace said. “We’d never owned a small business before but Todd was 100% in. So, I just prayed on it and decided if it was meant to be, it’ll be. After that, everything kept aligning and it’s been amazing.”

Grit & Grace Fitness offers various cardio and strength training classes such as “Bounce N’ Burn,” which uses miniature trampolines known as rebounders to elevate workouts while minimizing joint impact.

“People like to joke that jumping around is not really working out,” Grace said. “But it’s excellent for your lymphatic system and reduces the impact on your knees. Plus, it makes people happy and you burn more calories than running alone.”

Grace and McMillion share a passion for running, especially ultramarathons – races that can be as short as 31 miles and include more grueling events such as the 135-mile Badwater Ultra Marathon through Death Valley in California.

“I’ve been running my entire life,” McMillion said. “In 2015 I ran my first ultramarathon. We’ve both completed many 50-mile and 100-mile races.”

“Sit N’ Fit” is a beginner-friendly class that accommodates anyone with mobility issues. Participants use light weights, bands and balls to build strength and burn calories while seated.

“People underestimate it but it’s such a great workout,” Grace said. “Whether you’re looking to get started or get back into fitness, it’s perfect for all ages and abilities.”

Other classes include Cardio Crush, Barre Sculpt, Power Shred, Step It Up, yoga and more. Classes can be booked online through the StudioBookings application where participants can view a schedule of available classes throughout the day.

“Here, your workout is already planned and waiting for you,” Grace said. “So, stop on by, get in, get out and move on with your day. You’ll thank yourself for it.”

