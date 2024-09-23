General election early voting begins this week in the Sauk Valley

Lee County voters who wish to submit a ballot early for the Nov. 5 general election can do so starting on Thursday in the election department at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON — Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election is set to begin this week in Illinois.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 26, early voting locations around the state will be open for business, and mail-in ballots, which voters could request starting in August, will be sent out to voters who would prefer to not vote in person.

According to the Lee County Clerk’s Office, voters who wish to submit a ballot early can do so up until Nov. 4 in the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, at 112 E. Second St. in Dixon.

The courthouse is open for early voting from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Monday, Oct. 14. It will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, according to Lee County Clerk and Recorder Nancy Petersen.

For those who have requested to vote by mail, they will receive their ballots by Thursday. To be accepted, ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 4, Petersen said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Vote by mail applications will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 31. Vote by mail is available to all registered voters and can be found on Lee County’s website or by contacting the county elections department.

Residents can register to vote at the courthouse up until Election Day.

For a presidential election, voter turnout is typically higher and polling locations usually have “steady foot traffic for early voting,” Petersen said.

As of now, the county is mailing about 2,000 ballots to Lee County residents, she said.

How to vote in person or by mail