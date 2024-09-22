Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Daniel Gonzalez, Oregon junior cross country runner

Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez is pictured at the Oregon Open Cross Country Meet at Oregon High School last season. He is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after a personal best of 16 minutes, 44.9 seconds at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Name: Daniel Gonzalez

School: Oregon

Sport: Cross country

Why he was selected: Gonzalez, a junior runner, ran a personal record of 16 minutes, 44.9 seconds at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park. He placed an area-best 62nd in the Class 1A race in one of the biggest meets of the season. He earned the Athlete of the Week recognition in an online vote. Below is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Drake Lansman.

Coach’s comments: Daniel is the kind of guy every coach wants on their team. I have been around a lot of really great runners in my years as a cross country and track athlete myself, and the same qualities that great runners and teammates possess are the same ones that I see in Daniel. He pushes himself beyond what I ask of him and is always, constantly, looking for more ways to become a better runner. Daniel fully embraces the lifestyle and the mindset of an elite distance runner and I see no reason why he can’t become one of the best. He always puts in as much work as I tell him to, and then does more! He’s a role model for the runners in our program and an overall great kid who has overcome and grown through a lot. — Gabriel Poser

Daniel, how old were you when you got into running and how did you get into it?

Gonzalez: I started running when I was a freshman (14). At first I was not going to do track but my friends convinced me to do so. Finally after not going to the first week of practice I showed up and it was the best choice I’ve ever made!

What do you like about running cross country? Any specific strengths you have?

Gonzalez: I like cross country because it makes me mentally tough and it helps build the base for the track season which prepares me for the best season I could possibly have. I would say my strengths are showing up and setting goals for myself each day, thriving to be the best I can be. I have to get better 1% each day.

You were able to set a personal record of 16:44.9 at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park. What went into getting that PR and what was that like? How did it feel?

Gonzalez: To be honest I was pretty sore before the race. I really wasn’t nervous at all, I just knew I had to go out there and pull out the best performance I could get. My game plan was to go out hard and not get trapped by the other runners. I felt fast my first mile but my second I feel like Is the toughest part of the race. My third mile I really pushed and out kicked plenty of runners. It felt great when I finished!

What was it like performing well at such a big race like that?

Gonzalez: It was a great experience, especially at such a fast course with so much great competition. I’m eager to be back at state to break that 16-minute barrier.

Do you have any goals for yourself this season?

Gonzalez: Yes, I would like to break 16 minutes and get down to the 15s. I feel like that would be a great way to head into the track season and improve my 800m and 400m times.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Gonzalez: I have three athletes I really like: David Rudisha, Usain Bolt and the young Quincy Wilson. My favorite basketball team is the Chicago Bulls. My favorite football team is the Green Bay Packers!

Any other hobbies or sports you are involved in?

Gonzalez: I’m in track, basketball, and of course cross country. Other hobbies I like doing is definitely working out in the gym.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Gonzalez: One of my favorite books is “Can’t hurt me” from David Goggins. My favorite quote is definitely Philippians 4:13.

Favorite meal after a meet?

Gonzalez: My favorite meal after a meet is definitely chicken alfredo with chocolate milk.