Sterling’s Pumpkin Dash, Dillon Home Haunted Train Walk are a must-see this fall

Six different age classes competed in the 2023 Sterling Park District Pumpkin Dash at Hoover Park in Sterling. The Sterling Park District is hosting its 32nd annual Pumpkin Dash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — October in Sterling brings with it the vibrant and eagerly anticipated community events that have become a treasured tradition.

The Sterling Park District is hosting its 32nd annual Pumpkin Dash. Set against the backdrop of Hoover Park, Pumpkin Dash offers a unique and fun experience for children to revel in the crisp air as they race through the course. It’s a perfect blend of healthy activity and entertainment.

The season also features the Dillon Home Haunted Train Walk, an event that transforms the museum grounds into a thrilling adventure. With the shroud of dusk settling in, the air tinged with the anticipation of Halloween, this event promises to create wonderful memories that will linger long after. Pumpkin Dash and the Haunted Train Walk are testaments to the Sauk Valley area’s spirit and its embrace of seasonal traditions.

A skeleton crew mans the train at the Dillon Home during the Sterling Park District's 2021 "Haunted Train Walk" in Sterling. (Alex Paschal)

For 32 years, Pumpkin Dash has brought together children and families from all around to celebrate the season with a dash of competition and a whole lot of fun. Pumpkin Dash, like many community events, relies on the generosity of sponsors to create a successful and enjoyable experience for all participants. A huge shout out to our Pumpkin Dash presenting sponsors CGH Medical Center, Jeff Bright RV Center, and the Sterling Park District along with our contributing sponsors, Sterling Optimist Club, Sauk Valley Bank, River Ridge Animal Hospital, R.T.S. Mulch Services, 815 Porta Potty, Hooties Designs, Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning, and Regional Media. We couldn’t offer this event without all of you!

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Hoover Park, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, will come alive with the buzz of onsite registration, the laughter of children and the supportive cheers of families. The races include children from crawlers to 12 years old, ensuring that even the youngest can take part in the race. The air will be invigorating, the leaves painted in warm hues, and the ground will beat with the drum of the eager footsteps of participants. The sight of toddlers taking their first competitive steps in the 25-meter dash will be as heartwarming as the determined strides of the older children tackling the 1,000-meter challenge. Every finisher will be greeted with the triumph of a pumpkin and a bag of candy, a symbol of their efforts. The generosity of our sponsors allows the event to remain free, emphasizing that the true prize is the experience itself. The Sterling Optimist Club is set to create a welcoming atmosphere at their food tent, offering a complimentary lunch where racers can exchange tales of the day’s events. Additionally, for those non-racers looking to enjoy their own lunch, hot dogs and pork chop sandwiches will be available for purchase. Your children are not just racing; they’re creating moments that will be reminisced about for years to come. Here’s to the runners, the supporters, and the memories made – may this year’s Pumpkin Dash be the most memorable yet!

The Dillon Home grounds at 1005 E. Third St. will turn into a magical realm of autumn delight, where the brave can embark on an adventure through the shadows during the Haunted Train Walk from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct 19. With flashlights in hand, families wander past the eerie glow of the 1929 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a giant from the past, brought to life by a skeleton crew. Picture walking through the Dillon Home Museum grounds, encountering enchanting creatures ready to strike a pose with you and creating snapshots that capture the joy and wonder of the moment. Every step on the Dillon Home Haunted Train Walk unfolds into a different scene captivating visitors.

The evening will bring sounds of delighted squeals and laughter, providing a perfect balance, where the thrill of the night creates an atmosphere that’s both lively and wonderfully fun. The anticipation of a treat-filled goodie bag awaiting the first 500 kids at the end of the walk adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. The Dillon Home Museum grounds become an otherworldly place during the event, where the exhilaration of the unknown meets an unforgettable evening of family fun. The Haunted Train Walk is a free event.

Pumpkin Dash and the Haunted Train Walk are quintessential Sterling Park District October events. They bring together families, friends and neighbors to share in the joy of Sterling Park District’s autumn celebration. Pumpkin Dash offers a lively and family friendly atmosphere, perfect for making lasting memories. Meanwhile, the Haunted Train Walk provides a captivating journey through the museum’s grounds, making it an enchanting evening for all ages. Both events highlight the importance of togetherness and community engagement: Pumpkin Dash set against the backdrop of beautiful Hoover Park and the Haunted Train Walk on the grounds of the Dillon Home Museum’s rich history and the natural beauty of fall.

Janell Loos,

Sterling Park District