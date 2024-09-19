Milledgeville volleyball cruises in NUIC match: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Milledgeville 2, Amboy 0: At Milledgeville, Kendra Kingsby, Kendra Hutchinson, and Macey Schryver had five kills each to lead the Missiles to a 25-16, 25-12 win over the visiting Clippers in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South division match. Brinley Hackbarth had 13 assists and Lauren Meiners added eight for Milledgeville (8-4, 2-2).

Riverdale 2, Newman Central Catholic 0: At Port Byron, the Rams took down the Comets in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference match, 25-9, 25-13 to improve to 12-4-1, 3-1 in conference play.

Boys golf

Oregon 182, West Carroll 240: At Oregon, Nole Campos earned medalist honors with 39 as the Hawks took the nonconference match. Thomas Krontz had the low round for the Thunder with a 49. The Hawks improved to 9-6 overall.

Bureau Valley 162, Sterling 163, Rock Falls 189: At Sterling, Wyatt Novotny had the low round of the triangular with a 35 to earn medalist honors for the Storm. Conner Porter had the low round for the Rockets with a 42. Bryce Hartman had the low round for the Golden Warriors with a 39.

Dixon 173, Bolingbrook 201: At Dixon, Ben Oros shot 42 to earn medalist honors for the Dukes. Brody Nicklaus and Max Kitzman fired matching 44′s for Dixon.

Girls golf

Oregon 200, West Carroll 296: At Oregon, Aniyah Sarver took the medalist spot for the Hawks as she shot a low round 44. Toni Withers carded a 50 as she was the runner-up for Oregon. Riley Runyons had the low round of the day for the Thunder.

Three Rivers Athletic Conference: At Rock Island, the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers placed second to Rockridge in the TRAC meet. Junior Isabella Johnson shot an 88 to lead EP.