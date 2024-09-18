Eastland’s Trixie Carroll puts down 17 kills in win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Kewanee 2, Newman 0: Newman fell 25-17, 25-20 to fall to 2-10, 0-4 as Lucy Oetting had five kills and five digs.

Polo 2, Oregon 0: Polo (5-4) won 25-18, 28-26 on the road. Anna Stender had 20 digs, three aces and two kills for Oregon (5-6).

E-P 2, Mendota 0: The Panthers won 25-17, 25-15, as Kaylee Keegan had 18 assists.

Eastland 2, Fulton 0: Eastland won 25-22, 29-27 to improve to 13-2 overall, as Trixie Carroll had 17 kills and three aces.

River Ridge 2, West Carroll 0: The Thunder fell 25-17, 25-15. Kyaria Kerkove had 13 digs.

Milledgeville 2, Morrison 0: The Missiles (7-4, 1-2) won 25-11, 25-16, as Hannah Foster had 12 kills.

Forreston 2, Pearl City 0: Forreston won 25-19, 25-22.

Amboy 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Clippers won 25-8, 25-23.

Boys golf

Fulton 155, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 174: Jacob Voss (34) was medalist, as Fulton improved to 11-0 after the home dual win. Owen Van Zuiden (37), Dawson Price (41) and Chase Dykstra (43) also scored for the Steamers.

Grady Winter led L-W/PC with a 38.

Dixon 174, Rock Falls 185: Dixon’s Max Kitzman and Rock Falls’ Conner Porter tied for medalist honors with 40s at Timber Creek. Also scoring for Dixon were Ben Oros (44), Brody Nicklaus (44) and Jack Ragan (47).

Moline 149, Sterling 187: Bryce Hartman led Sterling with a 39 as Maurice Delacruz (45), Eli Penne (48) and Nick Capp (55) also scored for Sterling at Short Hills Country Club.

Hall 158, Newman 167, Monmouth-Roseville 204: Newman’s Chase Decker continued his good play with a 35 to earn medalist honors for the fourth straight meet.

Forreston 168, Stockton 188: Forreston’s Kendall Erdmann (40) earned medalist with teammates Kaden Brown and Daylan Rahn shooting 42s for runner-up honors. Aspen McGlynn also fired a 44 for Forreston.

Rockridge 165, E-P 170, A-Town 205: At Rockridge, Parker Rangel led the Panthers with a 39. Blake Geuns shot a 42.

Girls golf

Sterling 211, La Salle-Peru 211: After tying at 211-all, Sterling beat La Salle-Peru via fifth score as freshman Toni Martinez had a 60. Also scoring for Sterling were medalist Emily Schwingle (49), Carmen Camacho (53), Dasia Lewis (54) and Deyanie Alfaro (55).

Girls swimming

Galesburg 95, Sterling 80: Sterling’s Kate Austin, Hazel Pham, Sammie Knox and Madison Austin won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.81 at home in the competitive dual. Pham also won the 100 butterfly (1:04.27), Knox won the 200 individual medley (2:25.8) and 500 free (5:49.8), and Presley Winters won diving with a 208.05. Sterling’s Chloe Clark, Kate Austin, Knox and Pham also won the 400 free relay (4:07.53).

Clinton 84, Morrison 71: On Monday, Morrison had a relay win and three individual victories. Paige LaShelle, Ally Richards, Finley Steele and Mara Ary won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:25.47. LaShelle also won the 50 freestyle (30.13), Steele won the 100 butterfly (1:26.44), and Richards won the 100 free (1:08.36).

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Mendota 0: Dixon swept every match in straight sets. Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes won in singles play. Winning in doubles were Rachel Lance/Brooklyn Arjes, Arielle Tefiku/Jenna Mustafa and Lily Herrera/Joely Ortgieson.

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Assocation results: Sandi Ivey took first in 18 holes and Vicki Carlson was runner-up during Tuesday’s play of the day. Julie Pratt and Jane Minard tied for first in nine holes. Becky Dieterle won chip-ins and Janet Freil was closest to the pin and had the longest putt. Ivey was low gross and low putts in 18 and Minard was low gross and low putts in nine holes.