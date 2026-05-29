Teen charged after incident at Peru McDonald’s leaves teen hospitalized

A 17-year-old Peru male has been charged with reckless driving following an incident early Wednesday that left a 16-year-old with a head injury, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

A 17-year-old male has been charged with reckless driving following an incident early Wednesday that left a 16-year-old with a head injury, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said in a news release.

Officers responded at 4:56 a.m. to the McDonald’s at 924 Shooting Park Road after reports of a male who fell and struck his head, Raymond said. The 16-year-old was bleeding from the ear when Peru Fire and Peru Valley Ambulance Service arrived to assist.

The teen was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru and later flown to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.