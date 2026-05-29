Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Teen charged after incident at Peru McDonald’s leaves teen hospitalized

16-year-old flown to Peoria after head injury at McDonald’s; investigation ongoing

Peru Police Station.

A 17-year-old Peru male has been charged with reckless driving following an incident early Wednesday that left a 16-year-old with a head injury, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A 17-year-old male has been charged with reckless driving following an incident early Wednesday that left a 16-year-old with a head injury, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said in a news release.

Officers responded at 4:56 a.m. to the McDonald’s at 924 Shooting Park Road after reports of a male who fell and struck his head, Raymond said. The 16-year-old was bleeding from the ear when Peru Fire and Peru Valley Ambulance Service arrived to assist.

The teen was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru and later flown to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesBreaking

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.