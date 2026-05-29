Lockport man charged after shooting inside Crest Hill business, police say

A Lockport man was arrested and charged in relation to a shooting that occurred inside a Crest Hill business on Thursday.

The Crest Hill Police Department responded to the 2000 block of North Broadway Street on a report of a man with a gun inside a building, according to a news release from the city.

Officers were told someone saw a man enter the business with what appeared to be a handgun in his possession and that someone heard what they thought was a gunshot inside the building, according to the release.

The man also had a dog with him while entering the building.

Officers quickly entered the building and made contact with the man, later identified as Arturas Proskurinas Jr., 26, of Lockport, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers located evidence that a shot was fired inside, and no one was injured in the incident, according to a news release. The dog was safely removed from the building.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said the man came into the business and was upset regarding past interactions the victim had with a previous employee, who happened to be a relative, according to the release.

Proskurinas Jr. is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and intimidation, according to the release.

“I am proud of the officer’s quick response and great teamwork to resolve this incident safely,” Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police assisted in the response.