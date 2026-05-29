2 drivers killed in crash near Huntley

Two drivers were killed in a crash near Huntley Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Two drivers were killed in a crash near Huntley Thursday evening.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to the area near the Sandwald and Big Timber roads intersection in Kane County near Huntley at 5:28 p.m. Thursday after multiple 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries, district officials said.

Crews found two vehicles with significant front-end damage in the roadway just west of the intersection. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and crews were able to reach each one without needing extrication, officials said.

A man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later “succumbed to her injuries,” officials said.

Their names were not provided.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, officials said.

Check back for updates.