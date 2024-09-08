E-P volleyball wins Oregon Invite: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 8

Erie-Prophetstown won the Oregon Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Panthers took the tournament title in three sets over Lena-Winslow. (Earleen Hinton)

Volleyball

E-P takes first at Oregon invite: Erie-Prophetstown rallied in four of its five matches, including a 13-25, 25-17, 25-16 win over Lena-Winslow in the championship match. The Panthers also beat Eastland 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the semifinal match. Eastland’s Morgan McCullough and Trixie Carroll earned all-tournament team, along with E-P’s Lauren Abbott and Eden Jensen; Forreston’s Jaiden Schneiderman; and Oregon’s Madi Shaffer.

“The girls have immense fight that led them to being able to lose the first set of every match and come back with fire to win the matches,” E-P coach Heather Bruns said. “We had so many girls step up at many different times throughout the weekend.”

Durand beat Eastland 25-27, 25-18, 15-12 in the third-place match; Pearl City beat Stillman Valley 25-23, 25-22 in the fifth-place match; and Forreston beat Dixon 25-15, 25-21 in the seventh-place match.

Rock Falls takes third: At the Rock Falls Comet Classic, Rock Falls beat Princeton 20-18, 20-16 in the third-place match. Morrison fell 20-13, 20-17 to Princeton in pool play.

Boys cross country

Schmidt leads Sterling: Aalin Schmidt (16:36) led Sterling with a 29th-place finish as the team took 10th at the St. Charles East Leavy Invitational on Saturday. Parker Blakslee (17:35) was second on the team with a 49th-place finish.

Moyer leads Rock Falls: No team scores were kept at the Oregon Open as Gabe Moyer’s 16:58 led Rock Falls in 13th-place. Daniel Gonzalez (17:32) took 25th to lead Oregon. West Carroll’s Roscoe Davies (17:31) took 24th.

Girls cross country

Castaneda leads Sterling: Jaz’Mya Castaneda (20:59) led the team with a 64th-place finish as Sterling took 15th at the St. Charles East Leavy Invitational. Delia Block (21:34) took 76th for second on the team, followed by Laney Zuithoff (21.54) in 80th.

Hernandez wins for Rock Falls: Ariel Hernandez ran a 19:19 at the Oregon Open to earn overall medalist. Teammate Kat Scott (20:44) also took ninth. Jessie DeNeve (22:04) led E-P in 26th and Oregon’s Lorelai Dannhorn (22:44) took 32nd.

Girls swimming

Sterling third at home invite: Sterling took third with 228 points, behind Moline (271) and LaSalle-Peru (235). Sterling’s Madison Austin won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and finished a win in the 400 free relay with Kate Austin, Hazel Pham and Sammie Knox. Knox also won the 500 free.

Boys golf

Sterling 13th at Rockford East Invite: Mason Hubbard’s 4-over 76 led Sterling with a fifth-place finish. Also scoring for SHS were Eli Penne (91), Nick Capp (93) and Bryce Hartman (95).

Dixon 8th at Brad Fowler Invite: Brody Nicklaus and Max Kitzman each shot 81s for Dixon, followed by Ben Oros (83) and Deaaron Wilson (94).

Girls tennis

Sterling wins Harlem Invite: Sterling had three doubles teams win their bracket, including Ellie Aitken and Fareeda Alkhalaf in No. 1 doubles. Avery Moran and Sadie Hendrix won No. 3 doubles and McKenzie Dur and Aitken won No. 4 doubles.

Boys soccer

Ottawa 2, Sterling 1: Sterling fell on the road as Felipe Vazquez had the lone goal.