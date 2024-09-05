Sterling police extend Citizen Police Academy registration deadline

Sterling police officer Mary Toth and Millie are shown at the Sterling Police Department's training room on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Toth will lead Sterling Police Department's Citizen Police Academy. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – The Sterling Police Department has extended the date that it will accept applications for this year’s Citizen Police Academy until Monday, Sept. 9.

The sessions will begin Sept. 17 and will be from 6-7:30 p.m Tuesdays. The six-session academy will be an informative look at modern-day policing practices within the Sterling Police Department.

The free program is offered to residents and is an example of community policing efforts.

Participants will be able to take a tour of the department, learn about the hiring process and the ins and outs of policing, including topics such as a day in the life of a police officer, crime scene investigations and traffic enforcement. Participants will also get a chance to try the shooting simulator used to train cadets at the Sauk Valley Community College police academy.

To join, participants must be 18 or older with no felony convictions. Seating is limited and applications are being taken on the city’s website. For information, call Community Service Officer Mary Toth at 815-632-6613