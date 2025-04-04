Jackson Kees holds Sterling to one hit in DeKalb victory

Barbs Pitcher Jackson Kees hurls a pitch against Sterling. The action took place at Gartner Park in Sterling on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING — Jackson Kees pitched a one-hit shutout as DeKalb beat Sterling 10-0 in five innings at Gartner Park on Thursday.

The Barbs (10-0) were led offensively by Cole Latimer, who went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Sterling (5-4) struck out eight times and had just a pair of walks and a Braden Birdsley single in the setback on senior night.

DeKalb scored at least two runs in four of the five innings as Sterling had a bullpen day, using four different pitchers a day ahead of a Western Big 6 Conference game scheduled against Galesburg.

Kees said his approach was just to go after the Sterling hitters and get ahead. The senior Grand Valley State University commit settled in early as DeKalb led 2-0 after the first inning due to a pair of Sterling errors.

“Everything was working [and] felt good,” he said. “Defense backed me up.

“We know the most aggressive team is going to win.”

Birdsley got the start for Sterling and pitched just one inning. Shawn Dir allowed two runs in two innings of relief and James Leif was tagged for four runs in 1⅔ innings. Mason Hubbard recorded one out and allowed two runs (one earned).

“It’s nice when your team scores first to know that they got you,” Kees said. “You’ve got to go pay it back to them and go out and start strong.”

Sterling was able to make contact, but the batted balls just did not fall while DeKalb found the gaps offensively.

Paul Kakoliris and Breydon Martin also had two hits each for DeKalb. Isaac Black, Evan Johnson, Ben Nunez and Martin all had an RBI.

Sterling coach Darwin Nettleton said six walks leading to runs scored on the other side were costly. Sterling pitchers gave up eight free passes in the loss. DeKalb’s first two batters walked and came around to score in the first.

“You’re going to lose a lot of games if six guys get on and then they end up scoring,” he said. “That’s one downfall. Otherwise I thought our pitchers got some great work in and it’s nice to see guys swing the bats. And offensively we got to see a real one.

“We’ve seen him (Kees) now three years in a row and every year he just keeps getting better and better. Tip your cap to him.”

Although the box score might not look pretty, there were still positives for Nettleton.

“Proud of their effort, proud that they competed,” he said. “It wasn’t like guys were going up there and not having quality at-bats.”

As DeKalb is off to a 10-0 start, Kees said the team is just taking one game at a time and not getting ahead of itself or “puffing out its chest.”

“A lot of the guys on this team have been playing varsity now for three, four years,” he said. “And now we’re all seniors, so it’s just great to have the good team camaraderie.”