Franklin Grove 100-year-old celebrates birthday with ultralight flight

Willard Simpson gives a thumbs up while strapped into an ultralight aircraft on Monday near Ashton. The pilot, Keith Stranberg of Oregon (right), gave Simpson a ride in the aircraft Monday to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Photo provided by Nora Jeter)

ASHTON – A World War II veteran from Franklin Grove celebrated his 100th birthday this week in high style: on an ultralight flight.

Willard Simpson, a World War II veteran who was in the Battle of the Bulge in Germany and retired farmer from Franklin Grove, has been enjoying many celebrations for his 100th birthday. On Monday, the eve of his birthday, Simpson took flight with pilot Keith Stranberg of Oregon, who was at the controls of his Buckeye Powered Parachute Ultralight.

Stranberg has been flying ultralights for 20 years. Simpson and his friend Pauline Cultra met Stranberg by chance last year while driving the country in search of a neighbor’s wedding. They struck up a conversation, and Stranberg offered to take him up sometime, according to family members. On the eve of his 100th birthday Tuesday, the flight took off at an airstrip close to Simpson’s home, at Ebert Field in Ashton, owned by friends Larry and Aneda Ebert.

Willard Simpson (left) is all smiles after he disembarks from an ultralight aircraft Monday near Ashton. Simpson took flight as a passenger in the aircraft to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Photo provided by Nora Jeter)

Several family members and friends were in attendance. After landing the ultralight, Stranberg took Simpson up in an airplane for a sunset view.

Simpson also is the veteran who was honored at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival parade last month when veterans marching in the parade made a surprise detour to deliver a big salute as he sat on a friend’s porch watching the parade. Members of the Mendota Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 marched to the porch to salute Simpson, shake his hand and wish him well as his 100th birthday approached.

Simpson joined the Army in December 1943, six months before the D-Day landing, and served as a corporal with the 103rd Regiment B, 28th Division. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge with Gen. George S. Patton and stayed in the Army until his discharge in February 1946.