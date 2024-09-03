September 03, 2024
Fritts, McCombie to host household hazardous waste collection drive

By Shaw Local News Network
The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, are hosting an upcoming household hazardous waste collection drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

It will take place at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2 in Dixon. This event is in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Sauk Valley Community College.

“I am excited to offer this household hazardous waste collection drive as a service to my constituents,” Fritts said. “Countless individuals have reached out to my office asking for a way to safely dispose of hazardous household materials and I am excited that we are able to meet that need. I encourage residents to come out and utilize this free service that will make our community safer.”

Accepted Items include:

  • Oil-based paint.
  • Paint thinner.
  • Aerosol paint.
  • Cleaning products.
  • Insecticides.
  • Herbicides.
  • Pesticides.
  • Mercury.
  • Gasoline.
  • Anti-freeze.
  • Used motor oil.
  • Fluorescent light bulbs.
  • Household batteries.

Non-acceptable items include:

  • Latex paint.
  • Explosives.
  • Fireworks.
  • Ammunitions.
  • Fire extinguishers.
  • Needles.
  • Farm oil.
  • Agricultural chemicals.
  • Compressed gas cylinders.
  • Electronics.
  • Appliances.
  • Smoke detectors.
  • Lead batteries.
  • Controlled substances.

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting Rep.Fritts.com.

