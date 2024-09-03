Fritts, McCombie to host household hazardous waste collection drive

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, are hosting an upcoming household hazardous waste collection drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
It will take place at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2 in Dixon. This event is in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Sauk Valley Community College.
“I am excited to offer this household hazardous waste collection drive as a service to my constituents,” Fritts said. “Countless individuals have reached out to my office asking for a way to safely dispose of hazardous household materials and I am excited that we are able to meet that need. I encourage residents to come out and utilize this free service that will make our community safer.”
Accepted Items include:
- Oil-based paint.
- Paint thinner.
- Aerosol paint.
- Cleaning products.
- Insecticides.
- Herbicides.
- Pesticides.
- Mercury.
- Gasoline.
- Anti-freeze.
- Used motor oil.
- Fluorescent light bulbs.
- Household batteries.
Non-acceptable items include:
- Latex paint.
- Explosives.
- Fireworks.
- Ammunitions.
- Fire extinguishers.
- Needles.
- Farm oil.
- Agricultural chemicals.
- Compressed gas cylinders.
- Electronics.
- Appliances.
- Smoke detectors.
- Lead batteries.
- Controlled substances.
Reservations are required and can be made by visiting Rep.Fritts.com.