Fritts, McCombie to host household hazardous waste collection drive

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, are hosting an upcoming household hazardous waste collection drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

It will take place at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2 in Dixon. This event is in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Sauk Valley Community College.

“I am excited to offer this household hazardous waste collection drive as a service to my constituents,” Fritts said. “Countless individuals have reached out to my office asking for a way to safely dispose of hazardous household materials and I am excited that we are able to meet that need. I encourage residents to come out and utilize this free service that will make our community safer.”

Accepted Items include:

Oil-based paint.

Paint thinner.

Aerosol paint.

Cleaning products.

Insecticides.

Herbicides.

Pesticides.

Mercury.

Gasoline.

Anti-freeze.

Used motor oil.

Fluorescent light bulbs.

Household batteries.

Non-acceptable items include:

Latex paint.

Explosives.

Fireworks.

Ammunitions.

Fire extinguishers.

Needles.

Farm oil.

Agricultural chemicals.

Compressed gas cylinders.

Electronics.

Appliances.

Smoke detectors.

Lead batteries.

Controlled substances.

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting Rep.Fritts.com.