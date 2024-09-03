Armed violence, drug charges filed in Lee County after traffic stop

DIXON — A Westmont man is in the Lee County Jail, charged with numerous drug and weapons violations.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jerry W. Juzwiak Jr., 35, after a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 52 near Searls Road, south of Amboy, according to a news release issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The release says K9 Henry was brought to the scene, conducted a free-air sniff on the vehicle and gave an alert to the possible presence of controlled substances.

According to court records, Juzwiak has been formally charged with:

Armed violence, a Class X felony.

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

Possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, revoked, three counts, a Class 3 felony.

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 4 felony.

Possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, revoked, two counts, a Class A misdemeanor.

Juzwiak was ordered to be detained at the Lee County Jail. HIs next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.