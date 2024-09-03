September 03, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Armed violence, drug charges filed in Lee County after traffic stop

By Charlene Bielema
Jerry W. Juzwiak Jr.

Jerry W. Juzwiak Jr. (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

DIXON — A Westmont man is in the Lee County Jail, charged with numerous drug and weapons violations.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jerry W. Juzwiak Jr., 35, after a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 52 near Searls Road, south of Amboy, according to a news release issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The release says K9 Henry was brought to the scene, conducted a free-air sniff on the vehicle and gave an alert to the possible presence of controlled substances.

According to court records, Juzwiak has been formally charged with:

  • Armed violence, a Class X felony.
  • Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.
  • Possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, revoked, three counts, a Class 3 felony.
  • Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 4 felony.
  • Possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, revoked, two counts, a Class A misdemeanor.

Juzwiak was ordered to be detained at the Lee County Jail. HIs next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

Have a Question about this article?
PremiumCrime and CourtsDixonAmboyLee CountyLee County Sheriff's OfficeBreakingLaw enforcement
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.