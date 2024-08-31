CGH Health Foundation announces scholarship winners

STERLING – Thirteen people have been named recipients of the CGH Health Foundation nursing and health care scholarships. More than $30,000 has been awarded because of the generosity of area donors, according to a news release.

“The foundation has had a long-standing scholarship program during our 37-year history,” foundation board Chair Sam Meier said. “We are committed to supporting individuals who are pursuing a career in the health care profession and want to thank our many contributors who make it possible.”

Those selected are:

$3,000 Althea Larson Nursing Scholarship : Samantha Feather, Sterling, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Hailey Kuciver, Rock Falls, also seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College

: Samantha Feather, Sterling, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Hailey Kuciver, Rock Falls, also seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College $1,000 Edgar and Florence Hall Nursing Scholarship : Paetyn Adams, Rock Falls, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb

: Paetyn Adams, Rock Falls, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb $2,500 Gene and Lu Robbins Healthcare Scholarship : Caleb Drew, Sterling, seeking a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies at Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa

: Caleb Drew, Sterling, seeking a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies at Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa $2,000 Jill Adolph Nursing Scholarship : Gina Stanley, Milledgeville, seeking a Master of Science degree in nursing at Chamberlain University, Chicago

: Gina Stanley, Milledgeville, seeking a Master of Science degree in nursing at Chamberlain University, Chicago $1,000 Mary McCormick Nursing Scholarship : Madelyn Pink, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Aurora University, Aurora

: Madelyn Pink, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Aurora University, Aurora $1,000 Anne C. Marry Nursing Scholarship : Adysson Scott, Prophetstown, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Black Hawk College, Moline

: Adysson Scott, Prophetstown, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Black Hawk College, Moline $3,000 Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Healthcare Scholarship : Isabel Allen, Walnut, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree at Illinois State University, Normal; Sergio Castro Garcia, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic technology at Froedtert Hospital School of Radiologic Technology; Molly Hackbarth, Rock Falls, seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree in radiologic technology at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Emily Lofgren, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Saint Louis University, St. Louis

: Isabel Allen, Walnut, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree at Illinois State University, Normal; Sergio Castro Garcia, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic technology at Froedtert Hospital School of Radiologic Technology; Molly Hackbarth, Rock Falls, seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree in radiologic technology at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Emily Lofgren, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Saint Louis University, St. Louis $1,000 Bill and Marrietta Lilly Healthcare Scholarship : Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

: Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville $815.50 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship: Nicole Dowdy, Sterling, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College

To be eligible for a foundation scholarship, students must have already been accepted into their professional field of study. Online programs are funded in addition to traditional courses at a campus. The next scholarship application deadline is Friday, Sept. 13, for the $2,000 Ed Andersen Healthcare Scholarship. Go to www.cghmc.com/scholarships to download the application.

For information, call foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672.