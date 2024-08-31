August 31, 2024
CGH Health Foundation announces scholarship winners

CGH Medical Center

CGH Medical Center (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING – Thirteen people have been named recipients of the CGH Health Foundation nursing and health care scholarships. More than $30,000 has been awarded because of the generosity of area donors, according to a news release.

“The foundation has had a long-standing scholarship program during our 37-year history,” foundation board Chair Sam Meier said. “We are committed to supporting individuals who are pursuing a career in the health care profession and want to thank our many contributors who make it possible.”

Those selected are:

  • $3,000 Althea Larson Nursing Scholarship: Samantha Feather, Sterling, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Hailey Kuciver, Rock Falls, also seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College
  • $1,000 Edgar and Florence Hall Nursing Scholarship: Paetyn Adams, Rock Falls, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb
  • $2,500 Gene and Lu Robbins Healthcare Scholarship: Caleb Drew, Sterling, seeking a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies at Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa
  • $2,000 Jill Adolph Nursing Scholarship: Gina Stanley, Milledgeville, seeking a Master of Science degree in nursing at Chamberlain University, Chicago
  • $1,000 Mary McCormick Nursing Scholarship: Madelyn Pink, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Aurora University, Aurora
  • $1,000 Anne C. Marry Nursing Scholarship: Adysson Scott, Prophetstown, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Black Hawk College, Moline
  • $3,000 Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Healthcare Scholarship: Isabel Allen, Walnut, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree at Illinois State University, Normal; Sergio Castro Garcia, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic technology at Froedtert Hospital School of Radiologic Technology; Molly Hackbarth, Rock Falls, seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree in radiologic technology at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon; Emily Lofgren, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Saint Louis University, St. Louis
  • $1,000 Bill and Marrietta Lilly Healthcare Scholarship: Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
  • $815.50 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship: Nicole Dowdy, Sterling, seeking an associate degree in nursing from Sauk Valley Community College

To be eligible for a foundation scholarship, students must have already been accepted into their professional field of study. Online programs are funded in addition to traditional courses at a campus. The next scholarship application deadline is Friday, Sept. 13, for the $2,000 Ed Andersen Healthcare Scholarship. Go to www.cghmc.com/scholarships to download the application.

For information, call foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672.

