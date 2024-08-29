Dixon police: No arrests made in alleged domestic battery call that led to closure of Galena Avenue

DIXON – Dixon police shut down a portion of South Galena Avenue for about two hours Thursday morning while responding to a call alleging domestic violence, but which led to no arrests, according to a news release from the Dixon Police Department.

The department got the call about 7 a.m. Thursday, when police were told “of a possible domestic battery in progress” and the call suddenly ended. After call-back attempts went unanswered, officers determined the call originated from the 500 block of South Galena Avenue, according to the release.

Eventually, police were able to make phone contact with a woman who was inside the residence who indicated that “she was fine,” but refused to exit the home to speak with officers. This prompted the department to shut down South Galena Avenue from Third Street to Seventh Street while officers continued to speak with the woman for about 90 minutes, according to the release.

The woman exited the residence about 8:45 a.m. and officers learned there was a male still inside the home. Not long after, the male came outside to speak with officers, as well, according to the release. After both parties were interviewed, officers determined the two had had a verbal argument earlier in the morning. No arrests were made.

Dixon Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and Dixon City Fire Department.