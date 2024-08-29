August 28, 2024
Ben Oros’ 35 leads Dixon to links victory: Sauk Valley Wednesday Roundup

Dixon wins boys and girls golf; Amboy falls in girls volleyball

By Shaw Local News Network
Boys golf

Dixon 156, North Boone 181: At North Boone, Ben Oros shot a 35 to lead the Dukes to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Brody Nicklaus shot a 37, Max Kitzman marked a 39, and Jack Ragan shot a 45.

Girls golf

Dixon 186, North Boone 231: Dixon’s Reese Dambman medaled with a 41 during a Big Northern Conference win.

Rachel Drew shot a 44, Zoey Williams added a 45, and Tya Collins scored a 56.

Girls volleyball

Serena 2, Amboy 1: At Serena, Amboy battled but fell short in a nonconference matchup, 25-20, 21-25, 15-17.

Jillion Anderson had eight kills and two aces, Tyrah Vaessen had five kills and five blocks, Emersyn Noble had 15 digs, and Jadyn Whelchel had 25 assists.

Boys soccer

Mendota 9, Oregon 0: At Oregon, the hosts fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

