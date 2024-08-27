Sterling man pleads not guilty in CGH parking lot fatal stabbing case

MORRISON – A Sterling man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 11 stabbing death of an acquaintance whose badly injured body was found in a vehicle in a hospital parking lot.

Robert A. Ager, 40, who is accused of fatally stabbing Roy S. Chavez, 41, of Sterling entered his not-guilty plea Monday during a preliminary hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Chavez was found in his vehicle, badly injured, at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 11 after the vehicle crashed in the CGH Medical Center parking lot at 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling. According to court records, the investigation indicates Chavez was the driver of the vehicle and was stabbed numerous times as he was driving. Chavez was given aid and medical treatment but later died from his injuries at CGH Medical Center, police said.

Ager was formally charged Aug. 12 with two counts of murder/intent to kill or injure and one count of murder/strong probability of killing or injuring in connection with Chavez’s death. Investigative information indicates Chavez and Ager were acquaintances and familiar with each other.

Officers had found Ager in the area of CGH Medical Center. Ager was arrested and booked into the Whiteside County Jail about 6 a.m. Aug. 11. He was denied pretrial release during an Aug. 12 hearing because he is considered a danger to the community and because of his numerous felony convictions, according to court records.

According to Whiteside County court records, Ager pleaded guilty in January 2003 to burglary and was sentenced to three years in state prison. He pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges in February 2006 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was sentenced in June 2007 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery charge, was sentenced to 30 days in jail in April 2014 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and was sent to prison for two years after pleading guilty in November 2017 to committing a hate crime, according to court records.

His second attempt for pretrial release was denied Monday and he will remain in the Whiteside County Jail. His next court appearance will be a pretrial conference set for 9 a.m. Sept. 18 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Ager has filed a demand for a speedy trial and on Monday his trial date was set for Oct. 15. Trial information filed in the case indicates all three first-degree murder charges are Class M felonies that carry sentences of 20 to 60 years in prison if he is convicted.