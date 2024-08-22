United Way of Whiteside County announces Sept. 5 campaign celebration, luncheon

ROCK FALLS – The United Way of Whiteside County invites community members to join in celebrating local impact and kicking off this year’s fundraising campaign at its annual campaign celebration and luncheon.

The event will take place at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. This gathering brings together individuals, businesses and organizations dedicated to improving lives across Whiteside County.

Attendees will enjoy a lunch while learning about United Way’s work in the community, celebrating volunteers that went above and beyond, and hearing the exciting plans for the upcoming year.

The event has been streamlined to an hour, respecting the busy schedules of attendees while still providing a meaningful and inspiring experience.

Working with 21 local nonprofit organizations, United Way works to provide outreach, resources and services to one out of every three residents in Whiteside County.

“This luncheon is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the generosity and spirit of our community,” said Keri Olson, executive director of United Way of Whiteside County. “We’re excited to share the impact of last year’s campaign and inspire everyone to get involved in creating positive change.”

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 a person or $150 for a reserved table of eight. To register or for information, visit the United Way of Whiteside County website at uwwhiteside.org or call 815-625-7973.