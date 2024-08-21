City administrator: Rock Falls Micro Industries demolition ahead of schedule

ROCK FALLS – It was a rather light agenda at the Rock Falls City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Sam Smith, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce president, informed the council that state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, was the guest speaker at the chamber meeting Tuesday afternoon, and said the community garage sale will be taking place Sept. 20 to 22.

City Administrator Robbin Blackert asked for approval of a change order with McDonagh Demolition for the Micro Industries building demo currently underway. The city decided to have McDonagh remove all of the chemicals left behind at a cost of $35,890.

Blackert went on to say that the demolition is ahead of schedule, and everyone looks forward to being able to see the river. She also thanked residents for their patience during this project.

In other news, another change order was approved in relation to work going on at the RB&W Park’s District control room and restroom project involving Willett, Hofmann and Associates in the amount of $19,750.

One ordinance amendment that drew a little laughter in the chamber was related to the municipal code and nuisance greenery. City Hall received several complaints of a homeowner who was growing corn in their front yard. The ordinance will stay the same with the addition of the word crop.

Tourism Director Melinda Jones asked for road closures for three upcoming events at RB&W. The street closures include that of East Second Street from Avenue A to Wood Avenue. The events are Art in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Taste of Fiesta on Sept. 7, and the Taco Throwdown Festival on Sept. 27.