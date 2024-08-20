12th annual Taste of Fiesta set for Sept. 7 at Rock Falls’ RB&W District Park

Vaqueros pose for pictures from atop their horses Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the Fiesta Day parade. This year's parade will be Sept. 14. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Prepare for a day of food, fun and music as the 12th annual Taste of Fiesta comes to RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., on Saturday, Sept. 7.

From noon to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy free entertainment while exploring 20 art and craft vendors, sample fare from 15 food trucks and vendors including El Vaquero, Carlos Tacos and ice cream from Sundae Funday, all while watching the crowning of the 2024 Fiesta King, Queen, Princess, Don and Doña.

Taste of Fiesta Committee Treasurer Nora Rodriguez said the annual event started in 2010 after the committee assumed responsibility for fiesta events from the Latin American Social Club.

“We’ve grown since then, especially in the last five years, because of our sponsors and the support we’ve gotten through the community,” Rodriguez said. “Our mission is to promote cultural diversity and acceptance for everyone through our music and events. We even started new scholarship programs.”

The committee will present this year’s Fiesta King and Queen each with a $1,000 scholarship and the Fiesta Princess will receive a $500 scholarship. Additionally, the Chavira family will present a $700 scholarship and the Lewis family will present a $500 scholarship.

This year’s King is Jofue Arreola, a senior from Sterling High School. Queen Lilliana Campbell is currently a student at Northern Illinois University and Abrianna Ibarra, also a senior at SHS, is the Fiesta Princess and first runner-up. Adan and Jill Ramirez of Sterling are this year’s Don and Doña.

Fiesta royalty are chosen based on a review board’s overall scoring of their online applications, grade-point averages, community involvement, work history and any extracurricular activities. Candidates must also submit an essay. The Don and Doña are nominated by the public for their involvement within the community.

The event will also feature a tent with activities for kids, face painting, a photo booth, barrel and pony rides, live music and performers.

Folkloric dancers Ay! Jalisco and Grupo Alegria will perform from noon to 1 p.m., with bands Grupo Estilo Versatil, Grupo Nuevo Estilo, DJ Pelon and Norteno Banda-Los De La Vieja Estacion performing after. Victor Montañez and other featured artists will be onsite to paint and share their work.

This year’s Fiesta Day Parade will be Sept. 14, 2024, with more details to be released.