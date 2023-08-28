11th annual Taste of Fiesta Sept. 9 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – The Taste of Fiesta Committee will host the 11th annual Taste of Fiesta, a day full of delicious food and fiesta fun, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The event, which will feature the crowning of the 2023 Fiesta Queen and the Fiesta Don and Doña, will be from noon to 7 p.m. at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

Offering Mexican and Puerto Rican food, barbecue and drink and food vendors, the Taste of Fiesta will include more than 40 vendors that include non-profit local resource booths, artists, craft and business vendors.

There will be free kids’ activities, including a petting zoo, pony rides, bucket rides, face painting, crafts and games. Three featured artists will be at the event this year: Victor Montañez, Lupe Eissens and David Orozco of RDC studios. Montañez and Orozco will be painting live. DJ Kike, Estilo Versatil and Sentido Musical will bring music to the stage.