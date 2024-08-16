Rock Falls boys golf edges Newman to open the season: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Prep golf

Two Morrison individuals, Newman, Rock Falls open season: Rock Falls edged Newman 188-181 on Thursday at Emerald Hill with Conner Porter carding a 41 to earn medalist for the Rockets. Also scoring for Rock Falls were Lucas Porter (46), Carter Hunter (46) and Jacob Buck (48). Chase Decker led Newman with a 44, followed by Garet Wolfe (47), Hiram Zigler (48) and Michael Morse (49).

Morrison had two individuals, Sarah Wetzell (56), and Bryer Kuehl (59).

Amboy 191, West Carroll 222: Amboy’s Carson Barlow earned medalist to help the team take the season-opening dual on Thursday at Sandburr Run. Also scoring in the Top 4 were Mike Ackert (48), Chase Montavon (52) and Logan O’Brien (56). Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 44 as runner-up, followed by Max Knuth (57), Devon Lawson (60) and Parker Whiting (61).

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies Association results: Three teams competed in Tuesday’s play of the day as Team 1 was led by Sandi Ivey, followed by Karla Anderson and Meta Rastede. Team 2 was led by Janet Freil, followed by Pat Twining and Barb Harney. Vicki Carlson and Cheryl Allen tied for first on Team 3, followed by Sue Nestor and Becky Dieterle. Twining and Nestor won chip ins, Janet Freil was closest to the pin, and Ivey had the longest putt. Nestor also had low putts and Ivey was low gross.