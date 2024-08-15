2nd annual ZOM-G 5K Fun Run in Dixon will raise funds for sudden cardiac arrest awareness

Carlos Rodriguez of Dixon is startled as Jacqueline Como leaps from the bushes Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, along the Zom-G 5K course. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – The six-year anniversary of Greg Deatherage’s survival of sudden cardiac arrest is Sept. 14, and his family and friends are hosting the second annual Zombie 5K Fun Run in Dixon to celebrate the milestone.

The event is being held at the Dixon Meadows/Bike Path and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. The festivity is not only a celebration of survival but an effort to raise awareness of the sudden cardiac arrest phenomenon.

Tameka Deatherage, daughter-in-law of Greg Deatherage, is inundated by a family of zombies Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 while checking on the course. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Greg’s cardiac arrest was a traumatic event for our entire family,” said Tameka Deatherage, Greg’s daughter-in-law and creator of the Zom-G event. “I wanted to find a way to honor the incredible blessings and support we had during that crazy time and the magnificent outcome for our family and Greg’s survival. I’m a personal trainer, so fitness is very important to me. What better way to honor Greg and these past six years than with a fun, light-hearted celebration like a Zombie Fun Run?”

Greg’s family mostly refers to him as “G”; the Zom-G name was a “no-brainer.”

“Our family has a unique, sometimes irreverent, sense of humor. Zombie jokes began almost immediately after we were sure Greg was a survivor,” said Mary Mahan-Deatherage, Greg’s wife. “Our daughter, Evanne, is a special makeup effects artist. With the combination of Greg’s nickname, her artistry skills, and the 5K idea they mingled into the brainstorm of an event like no other in the Sauk Valley area.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It strikes people of all ages who may seem to be healthy, even children and teens. When SCA happens, the person collapses and doesn’t respond or breathe normally. They may gasp or shake as if having a seizure.

SCA leads to death in minutes if the person does not get help right away. Survival depends on people nearby calling 911, starting CPR and using an AED (if available) as soon as possible. SCA is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. About 356,000 people of all ages experience EMS-assessed, out-of-hospital, nontraumatic SCA each year and nine of 10 victims die.

When bystanders intervene immediately by giving CPR, survival rates double or triple. When Greg collapsed after mowing his lawn on that September day, his son, Travis, immediately dialed 911 and began chest compressions. With the help of Dixon Fire Department paramedics, Greg was resuscitated after needing to be shocked three times to restart his heart.

“I didn’t think about what I was doing. It was pure instinct. I dialed 911, started chest compressions, and continued until the paramedics arrived,” said Travis Deatherage, Greg’s son. “I did it because he’s my dad and I knew he would do the same for me.”

The Zom-G 5K Fun Run will start at 8 a.m., with check in beginning at 7 a.m. at the end of North Washington Avenue at Meadows Park in Dixon. The Zom-G’s starting point is near the cemetery adjacent to the dog park. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend as sudden cardiac arrest isn’t limited to a certain age. The course is multisurface, with pavement, gravel and grass paths.

All smiles now but Lauren Pendergrass doesn’t know the terror awaiting her around the next turn as she runs in the Zom-G 5K fun run Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The walk/run will feature Zombie characters attempting to steal flags from participants’ flag belts. If a participant finishes with even one flag intact, they will be awarded as a “Survivor,” while those without any flags will be tagged as “Infected.”

“As scary as SCA is, we feel that educating the public about how to save a life is very important. Our aim is to create awareness while having fun. We’ll have educational materials, race refreshments and lots of Zombies on hand,” said Mary Mahan-Deatherage.

To register for the Zom-G, go to www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=358555. It’s $30 to be chased by Zombies as you make your way through the 5K course. A portion of your entry fee will be donated to SCA and you get a one-of-a-kind Zom-G T-shirt and a finishing token.

Early registration includes a T-shirt up until Sept. 6. Day-of registration is available; T-shirts will be available for sale on race day in limited supply. If you’d rather be a Zombie and chase runners to steal their flags, the entry fee is $30 and includes a Zom-G T-shirt. Please write ZOMBIE behind your name at registration. Register at www.webscorer.com/register? raceid=358555.