5 Things to Do: Mom2Mom Market in Sterling, Milledgeville high school play this weekend in the Sauk Valley

An aerial view of the Loveland Community House and Museum on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Dixon. Tori Highley will tell The Dixon: Historical Theatre's story during this year’s Founder’s Day presentation at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House and Museum. (Scott Anderson)

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here is a list to get you started:

Go shopping: Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host a Spring Sterling Mom2Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The sale is an indoor garage sale for families who want to get rid of their gently used kids clothing, (sizes depend on vendors, but usually newborn though grade school) maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and/or children’s furniture. Sellers price and sell their own items. The sale is targeted to moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. Suggested admission is $1 until 1 p.m. Concessions (cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks) will also be available. For more information on the Sterling Mom2Mom Market, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800 or visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket/. “Journey Into the Woods”: Milledgeville High School invites you on an unforgettable journey ... into the woods! Join the determined Baker (Gabe Pauley) and his spirited wife (Addie Janssen) as they attempt to break the witch’s (Lili Drinkall) curse and find their happily ever after. Along the way, Cinderella (Makayla Meier) dreams of the royal ball, Jack (Makalah Knutti) climbs to new heights and Little Red Riding Hood (Taylor Jakobs) strays from the path. What would you do to get your fairy-tale ending – and what happens once your wish comes true? Find out at Chadwick School in the main gym, 19 School St., Chadwick. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 4, 7 p.m. April 5 and 2 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $10 each. Learn some history: Standing for more than a century, The Dixon: Historic Theatre has been through so much. Today, it stands as a vibrant and vital piece of downtown Dixon. Tori Highley will tell the historical building’s story during this year’s Founder’s Day presentation at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House and Museum. The Dixon, located in the heart of Dixon, is a cherished cultural landmark with a rich history that reflects the community’s dedication to preserving the arts, according to a news release from Discover Dixon. Originally opened in the early 20th century, the theater has served as a hub for entertainment, bringing films, live performances and community events to generations of residents. Despite facing challenges, including periods of decline, The Dixon has been revitalized through the efforts of passionate community members and organizations committed to restoring its former glory. Today, it stands as a vibrant venue for movies, concerts, theatrical performances and community gatherings, continuing to enrich the cultural fabric of Dixon and honoring its legacy as a cornerstone of local history. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com. Check out a railroad and memorabilia show: The 14th annual model railroad and memorabilia show will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger get in free with an adult. There will be over 250 tables of new and used N-HO-S-O and G scale American Flyer, Lionel lanterns, locks, keys, and railroad items. Door prizes will be given and people can buy, sell and trade. Concessions will be available during the event. Get ready for the Ducks Unlimited banquet: The Rock River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host their annual sponsor banquet and membership drive Saturday, April 26, at the McCormick Event Center at 205 E. Third St. in Rock Falls. Tickets for the event are $75 per person, $95 per couple or $30 for a Green Wing (youth) ticket. This ticket price includes dinner and a one-year membership in Ducks Unlimited and a Ducks Unlimited magazine subscription. There is also a $300 sponsorship incentive available, which goes toward conserving an acre of land, a 2024 commemorative sponsor pin and special recognition at this family friendly event. Along with silent auctions and raffles, there will be a live auction featuring an array of guns, decoys, artwork and sculptures. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased only in advance by calling Brad Cushman at 815-631-0612.

