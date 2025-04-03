Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Garret Matznick

Name: Garret Matznick

School: Newman

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Matznick had two doubles and four RBIs in an 11-9 win over Fulton, helping Newman (6-1-1) go 4-0 last week. He leads the team with 11 stolen bases and 13 runs scored as the leadoff hitter.

Newman coach Kenny Koerner says that Matznick consistently makes highlight reel plays on defense at shortstop.

“Garret’s quickness and speed both in the field and at bat are game-changers for our team,” Koerner said. “He has a passion for baseball and loves to be at the ballpark. He is a very coachable kid that wants to be great, and wants to play at the next level.”

Matznick is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

What do you like about baseball? What made you get into it? Have you learned anything from it?

Matznick: What I like most about baseball is going out and having fun with my teammates on and off the field and winning games. My whole family played baseball, so I kind of just started playing at a young age. I have learned a lot about life and just being a good person from all my coaches and teammates.

What do you like about being the leadoff hitter? What is that like?

Matznick: I like setting the tone of the game. I feel like if I have a good at-bat and get on base, our whole team follows. Sometimes it’s not fun having to be the first batter seeing the pitcher first, but it’s also really fun, especially when you get into the playoffs and it just being a great atmosphere right when you start the game.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Matznick: My play in the field is definitely my biggest strength, and also just when I’m batting making contact, as I usually don’t strike out very often. I have worked hard trying to change my swing a little bit less by dropping my hands. And my coaches definitely are the reason why I am who I am.

The team has started 6-1-1. What can you say about the start of the season?

Matznick: Our record shows we have played well, but if you actually have watched us play we definitely haven’t played as [well] as I know our team is capable of. We have some injuries, and by the end of the year we will be just fine. But at the end of the day when the game is over, the most important thing is winning at the end of the game.

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Matznick: Just the chemistry we have, most of us have been together for a while now, and we all really click well together.

Newman’s Garret Matznick starts a 6-4-3 double play against Hall. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Matznick: My favorite player is Nico Hoerner, and my favorite team is the Chicago Cubs.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Matznick: I also play basketball, and I like playing MLB the Show on my PS5.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Matznick: Arthur’s.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Matznick: Favorite movie is “The Benchwarmers.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Matznick: Favorite artist is Drake.

Any favorite school subjects or teacher?

Matznick: Andrew Olson and Advanced PE.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Matznick: I plan on going to college for baseball.