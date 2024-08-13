Dixon police: Man pulled over, flees on foot, charged with multiple drug counts

DIXON – A Sterling man was charged with multiple drug offenses after a traffic stop in Dixon early Thursday morning.

Jerimiah V. Heald, 21, of Sterling, was arrested around 1 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Seventh Street, according to a Dixon Police Department news release.

According to Dixon police, two people – one of them Heald – ran from the vehicle after the car stopped. Officers conducted a foot pursuit and placed Heald under arrest, during which Heald was shocked with a Taser, according to the release.

According to the release, a subsequent search of Heald yielded approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine, 21 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 47 grams of suspected cannabis, 7.5 grams of suspected oxycodone pills and a scale with white residue that field tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine.

After the arrest, Heald was taken to KSB Hospital and medically cleared, according to police.

Upon release from the hospital, Heald was transported to the Dixon Police Department, processed and charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class X felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 1 felony

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (oxycodone), a Class 2 felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), a Class 4 felony

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), a Class 3 felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), a Class 4 felony

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 3 felony

Unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class 3 felony

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor

Heald was taken to the Lee County Jail and left in the custody of jail staff, according to police.