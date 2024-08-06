Sterling swears in new police officer

STERLING — The Sterling City Council on Monday night approved requests from community groups for bucket brigades, a public Rosary and a back-to-school fundraiser.

The American Legion and Moose Lodge both petitioned the council to hold a bucket brigade. The Legion’s will be Aug. 10, while the Moose will hold its brigade on Aug. 24. Another request was brought forward to waive fees to hold a Public Square Rosary at Grandon Civic Center on Oct. 12. The Sterling High School Boosters asked to close Miller Road for the back-to-school fundraiser. All requests were granted.

Mayor Diana Merdian also swore in Eldon Oltmanns as the newest Sterling police officer. Police Chief Alex Chavira gave a brief introduction about Oltmanns, sharing that after serving in the Navy from 2014 to 2022, Oltmanns served on police departments in New Mexico and North Carolina.

Mary Toth, the Sterling Police Department’s community service officer, said the Citizens Police Academy will take place through September and October. Each session will feature someone from the force that will talk about structure, a day in the life and traffic enforcement.