Sauk Valley Community College to host health professions program informational sessions

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host upcoming informational sessions for the nursing, sonography and rad tech programs.

All informational sessions will take place on SVCC’s campus. The sessions will allow potential students to meet the instructors and get questions answered before enrolling. Family members of prospective students are welcome to attend.

The nursing program at SVCC includes the Associate Degree in Nursing, and the Licensed Practical Nursing program. These programs are selective programs and students are admitted on a priority basis with the most qualified students admitted first.

SVCC offers a variety of courses to become a certified nurses assistant. Nursing informational sessions will take place in room 2E08 from 4:30- 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, Sept. 18, Oct. 17, Nov. 13, and Dec. 12.

Radiologic technology is the allied medical specialty which serves the needs of the public and medical practitioners by ensuring the production of diagnostic quality radiographs. The 20-month curriculum at Sauk Valley Community College follows the criteria and is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology. The AAS degree is awarded upon completion of the curriculum and the graduate is eligible to take the National Registry Examination in Radiography offered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

Rad tech informational sessions will be held in room 2F05 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10.

SVCC Health Professions has created a new degree pathway for students interested in a career in diagnostic imaging sonography. Students will earn an Associate Degree in Applied Science from this program and can expect to work in the healthcare field in imaging departments, hospitals, physician’s offices or outpatient clinics. Once in the workforce, a sonographer will perform a variety of diagnostic exams including ultrasounds for abdominal, pelvic, breast, vascular, and more. Sonographers work to identify pathology, write preliminary interpretations of exams and provide the findings to a radiologist for reading.

Sonography informational sessions will be held in room 2H22 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 12.

The deadlines for applying to the health professions programs are March 1 and June 1. For more information and to RSVP for the informational sessions, call 815-835-6374.