Little League Softball: Sterling Junior All-Stars begin play at state Saturday

The Sterling 14U junior all-stars softball team is pictured after winning the District 19 title in June. They are playing in the Little League State Tournament this Saturday, July 6, in Burbank, Illinois. (Photo submitted)

Sterling’s 14U Softball Junior All-Stars are hitting the road to Burbank, Illinois for the Illinois 13-14 Little League State Tournament.

After winning the District 19 title June 27, they will playing their first of three games in pool play LaGrange at noon Saturday at Looney Park. They also play at 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. They are one of 20 teams at state, with games taking place over a four-day period, culminating with the state championship Tuesday. The team finished second a year ago.

Team members include Ruby Dingman, Mia Dornes, Haley Janssen, Piper Monarrez, Sammie Potthoff, Anna Propheter, Laura Shumard, Brynn Tucker, Ava Warren, Alayna Wargo, Briley Williams and Mackenna Wolfe. Dingman, Janssen and Propheter are team captains.

The team is managed by K.C. Warren along with assistant coaches Scott Shumard and Mitch Tucker.

Warren said the team’s success is attributed to grit, dedication and teamwork.

“This is all about the team,” he said. “These girls go to school together, they all know each another and have played with each other or against one another this season. Nearly all of them have come up through Little League together, so they are well aware of their capabilities.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group and what they have accomplished so far.”

The team’s coach of seven years said it’s a cohesive group that doesn’t rely on anyone individually.

“It’s a team of dedicated and intelligent athletes that love the game and want to play,” he said.

The group consists of players from Sterling’s regular-season teams, which played 12 games during the regular season. Some girls played against one another, while others were teammates. All players are from within Sterling’s school district.

Warren said his assistants Shumard and Tucker have been phenomenal this season.

With the competition getting much higher at this level, Warren is proud of the team no matter what.

“No one will be upset as long as they give 100% effort,” he said. “Win or lose, just give it your all.”