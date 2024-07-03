Drawing for waterfowl hunting sites at Potter’s Marsh announced

THOMSON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the drawing date for waterfowl hunting sites at Potter’s Marsh in Thomson.

The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Majestic Pines Lounge and Event Center at 11503 3 Mile Road in Thomson. Applications will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and require a $10 application fee. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, apply in person and be present at the drawing.

Once their ticket has been drawn, applicants can choose a site from the 49 available and must pay a $100 nonrefundable fee. A 2024 Hunting or Sportsman’s License, 2024 Federal Waterfowl Stamp, 2024 State Duck Stamp and valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card (Illinois residents only) are all required at the time of the drawing.

Applicants living outside Illinois and those under the age of 21 do not need a FOID card but those under the age of 21 must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 and who has a valid card. Non-residents can show their current year license and State Duck Stamp from their state.

Waterfowl regulations

Shotguns sizes are limited to 10 gauge and below. The overall length should not be less than 26 inches, with the barrel length being no less than 18 inches.

Shotguns capable of holding more than three shells in the magazine and chamber combined are not allowed. Any shotgun that can hold more than three shells must have a one-piece plug that cannot be removed without dismantling the gun, or be modified so it can’t hold more than three shells in total. This rule does not apply to the Conservation Order light goose seasons.

Muzzleloading rifles using federally approved non-toxic shot types are allowed on all legal waterfowl except teal, and must use a shot size of BBB or smaller. Steel shot must be size T or smaller.

Spinning-wing decoys are allowed, and hunters must also maintain the head and/or one fully feathered wing on each bird they transport from the field.

For more information, visit the Refuge Office at 7071 Riverview Road in Thomson or call 815-273-2732.