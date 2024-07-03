2024 Reagan Run 5K preview capsule

For the fourth time, Jacob Gebhardt of Sterling took the checkered flag at the Reagan Run in Dixon last July. Gebhardt crossed the finish with a time of 15:07. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The basics: The 24th annual Reagan Run 5K in Dixon is set for this Saturday, July 6, at 8 a.m. The 3.1-mile race starts at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home at 810 S. Hennepin Ave., going north down Hennepin Ave. and across the bridge, past Dixon High School, through Page Park and back, finishing at Haymarket Square.

Registration: Online registration can be found by searching for Reagan Run at getmeregistered.com. Online registration is $25 ($10 for active military) and closes July 4 at 1 p.m. Race-day registration is $35 and check-in is from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Kids race: There is also a Kids Fun Run on race day, which is 6/10ths of a mile long, for ages 9 and under that starts 30 minutes before the 5K at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Hennepin Ave. and 8th St. and finishes at Haymarket Square. All finishers receive a goodie bag, medal and refreshments. T-shirts are available while they last. Race day registration and check-in ends at 7:15 a.m.

Awards: Following the race, awards are given to the first overall male and female, along with the top three in each age division, male and female.

FYI: Four-time event winner Jacob Gebhardt of Sterling is the two-time defending 5K champion and won with a time of 15 minutes, 7.56 seconds last year. … Recent Sterling High graduate Dale Johnson took third last year; he placed second at the IHSA state meet in the 3,200 meters and 11th in the 1,600 in late May. ... Wisconsin’s Christian Patzka was overall runner-up a year ago in 15:26.10.

Milwaukee’s Ari De La Cerda was the top female finisher last year with a time of 19:22.49. … Dixon’s Emma Smith was runner-up last year in 20:22.66.

Walking the 5K is also encouraged. ... Official times will be available for those finishing in under 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Participation benefits the Dixon Athletic Boosters, Dixon Main Street, Dixon Park District and Dixon YMCA.