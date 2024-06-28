Dixon Public Schools make progress on new therapeutic day school

Dixon Public Schools gave an initial presentation about Dempsey Therapeutic Day School during the board of education meeting Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Dempsey will be officially opening in August 2024. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON - Dixon Public Schools is gearing up to unveil the newest addition to its district: Dempsey Therapeutic Day School.

On the agenda at the Dixon School Board meeting on Wednesday, June 27, were three bids for work to be completed in the gym at Dempsey – painting, new flooring and a new ceiling. Last week, the district held a public bidding and received one bid for each project.

Based on the district’s recommendation, the board approved a bid of $15,300 to paint the gym from Builders Sales and Service Company of Moline and tabled the other two bids until November.

DPS business manager Marc Campbell said the district will have grant funds that will become available in fiscal 2025 and those funds could be used to cover the costs of the floor and ceiling renovations. He said the painting work will need to be completed first anyway.

Tabling the bids works to the advantage of both the district and the contractor. Aside from using grant funds, the bidder cannot change their bid, and any increase in material costs aren’t the responsibility of the district. For the contractor, they get the benefit of guaranteed work.

The district received a bid of $62,000 for the new flooring from Boss Carpet and a bid of $72,000 for the new ceiling from Bertel Peterson. The district has worked with both companies in the past and has a positive relationship with them, Campbell said.

Painting the gym will take about a week and the gym will be usable before the other renovations are completed, Campbell said.

Dempsey is on track to open for the first day of school on Aug. 14, Superintendent Margo Empen said. The school is almost fully staffed with only one more position to fill, she said.

The district plans to host an open house and a dedication for the school before classes begin.

Discussions for adding therapeutic day services in the district have been going on for several years. In-need students currently are being sent to locations that include the Quad-Cities, Rockford and Loves Park.

In other business Wednesday, the board: