Amboy, Rock River Disc Golf to host grand opening of new course

Disc golf player Travis St. Clair of Byron takes a shot toward the basket Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Page Park in Dixon. There are several disc golf courses in the Sauk Valley, the newest being a nine-hole course that will open Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

AMBOY – Rock River Disc Golf and the Amboy Lions Club, in conjunction with the city of Amboy, are hosting the grand opening of a new disc golf course at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Amboy City Park. The event will feature hot dogs, giveaways, free clinics and disc golf merchandise for sale.

Jim Travi of the Amboy Lions District 1-D approached RRDG with the idea of bringing a disc golf course to Amboy after meeting the group at a Quad-City Honor Flight in December 2023.

“We played around with the idea, and I told him I’d do a little investigating at the city park,” Brent Reuter of RRDG said. “We came up with a tentative layout and then approached the Lions Club in March with a quote and presentation.”

RRDG is a disc golf group based out of Sterling. The group has been involved in the installation of several disc golf courses around the Sauk Valley, including a nine-hole course at Keator Park in Polo and several new holes and upgrades to the course at Sterling’s Sinnissippi Park.

Reuter said the Lions Club reached out to local businesses and private donors with sponsorship opportunities to help fund the project, and in only five days, the $5,500 needed to build the nine-hole course was raised.

If the course gains popularity, Reuter said, the city is open to the idea of expanding it to 18 holes in the future.

“The idea is [that] in the fall, we’ll likely be adding nine cement tee pads to the holes,” Reuter said. “As things continue to grow and develop, we’ll see what kind of influx of people are playing in Amboy.”

There is no shortage of courses to spend the day tossing a few discs. Check out these other disc golf courses around the Sauk Valley: