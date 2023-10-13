Interested in honor flight? Meeting set in Ottawa

Any veteran who is interested in taking an Honor Flight or anyone who is interested as being a guardian on the flight will need to attend a meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Ottawa American Legion, 901 La Salle St.

Applications will be issued at the meeting. Jim Travi from the Quad Cities Honor Flight will be there to answer questions.

Honor Flights are free to veterans and designed to take veterans to memorials and other notable historical sites in Washington D.C.

Veterans who have served in World War II between Dec. 7, 1941, to Dec. 31, 1946; in the Korean War from June 27, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1956; or in the Vietnam War from Dec. 28, 1961, to June 7, 1976, will qualify for the Honor Flight.

Applications will be available to anyone who is interested in being a guardian. They must pay their own cost of $400, which is recorded as a charitable donation.

The Ottawa American Legion will be having fundraisers for the Honor Flight.