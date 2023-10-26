New 9-hole disc golf course opens in Sterling’s Kilgour Park

STERLING – Sterling Park District on Wednesday finished installing a nine-hole disc golf course at Kilgour Park, 400 W. 15th St., off West LeFevre Road.
This new course will complement the 27-hole course at Sinnissippi Park, which opened in 1982, said Jana Jacobs, director of parks and planning.
“Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports, not only in the United States but the entire world, as well,” Jacobs said in an email Tuesday.
“The course at Kilgour was designed as a shorter course, to encourage beginners and seniors to try the sport. … but it’s still challenging enough for the experienced player,” she said.
The baskets at Sinnissippi were upgraded, and in an effort to save money the old baskets were installed at Kilgour.
Including the cost of the cement tee pads and the tee signs that will be added in the spring, the cost of the project was less than $15,000, she said.
The course is available to use now, but the district plans an official opening in the spring, along with related programs, Jacobs said.
“Disc golf is a great sport, not only because it is free to play (you only need a disc and some comfortable shoes), but you get great low-impact workout, as well, while having a lot of fun doing it.”
There’s also a local club, Rock River Disc Golf, with members in Dixon, that has courses in Lowell and Page parks; in Rock Falls, which has courses in Nims and Joshua parks; and in Sterling, with its two courses.
Go to www.Facebook.com/RockRiverDiscGolf for events and information.