Murphy USA rebuilding in Dixon

DIXON — Murphy USA, located along South Galena Avenue in Dixon, officially closed on June 2. The gas station has been demolished and work to rebuild the facility is underway, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Zernco Inc., a commercial general contractor based in Wichita, Kansas, is the main contractor for the project, an on-site Zernco worker told Shaw Local on Wednesday. The company began working on June 10 and is currently on the third week of the project, he said.

Seneca Companies, a petroleum products company based in Davenport, Iowa, and Source North America Corp., a fueling equipment distributor, are also part of the project.

The rebuild stems from Murphy USA’s “raze and rebuild” program that leaders hope will generate increased company revenue. Through the program, Murphy USA is upgrading existing stores by increasing the square footage of its convenience stores and offering more options for fuel, snacks and drinks. The company aims to deliver 30 to 35 new stores this year, according to transcripts from the company’s first quarter 2024 earnings call on May 2.