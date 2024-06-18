Dixon Municipal Airport formally regulates crop-dusting operations in new lease agreement

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Airport introduced its first formal regulations for crop-dusting operations at the airport after the Dixon City Council approved a lease agreement at its regular meeting, Monday, June 17.

Up to this point, the city has not implemented any formal agreement for the operation of crop-dusting equipment at the airport, but since the airport has gotten busier, Matt Heckman, assistant city manager, said they wanted to “add structure that was perhaps lacking.”

The agreement was modeled after other airports in Illinois that regulate crop-dusting operations. It outlines specific guidelines for how crop dusters are expected to operate at the airport and fixes a daily fee of $300 to operate out of the airport.

Agreement terms outline specific insurance requirements for equipment used on the property and protect the city against certain liability claims. It also addresses several safety requirements, such as carrying radios in the aircraft, flying standard flight patterns and having adequate safeguards on equipment that protect against chemical spills.

“Even though we probably don’t know a lot about crop dusting, a lot of the things that you might think of from a common-sense standpoint, the document, it has all of those,” Robert LeSage, city attorney, said at the meeting.

In other business Monday, the council: