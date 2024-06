Honorary survivor Angel Eigsti (right) walks with Trista Miller on the “Survivor’s Lap” Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Relay for Life. A group from the Walmart store in Sterling formed a team for the fundraiser. (Alex T. Paschal)

Eighteen survivors with 224 years of survivorship took part in Saturday’s Relay for Life of the Sauk Valley. Seventy participants and 13 teams raised money for the American Cancer Society. This year’s event brought in a total of $43,240 in donations.