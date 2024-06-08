Sterling City Council issues proclamation in support of Pride Month

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian (fourth from left) presents a proclamation supporting Pride Month. She is pictured with (from left) Layla Krzykowski, Ashleigh Keime, PFLAG Sauk Valley President Sarah Schlegel, Cat Clarke and Tammy Stewart. (Photo provided by Sarah Schlegel)

STERLING – Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian delivered the Sterling City Council’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month proclamation to PFLAG Sauk Valley, an LGBTQ+ support, advocacy and educational organization, which is one of more than 400 chapters nationwide.

The proclamation recognizes that Pride Month “serves as a time to recognize the contributions and struggles of LGBTQ+ individuals, to promote awareness and acceptance, and to advocate for equal rights and protections under the law.”

The proclamation also acknowledges that members of the LGBTQ+ community are “an integral part of the diverse tapestry that makes Sterling vibrant and strong.”

Merdian urges residents to promote acceptance and inclusion and to work together to build a more equitable and compassionate city for future generations.

PFLAG board members met with the mayor to accept the proclamation. While the city of Sterling’s declaration of June as Pride Month is largely symbolic, PFLAG said that “for a population of people who sometimes must mask their authentic selves in the workforce, or within their places of worship, or even within their own families, the declaration is a meaningful gesture that says, ‘We value you as contributing members of the Sterling community.’ Having a more affirming community makes a world of difference to LGBTQ+ individuals, to their supportive friends and family members, and to other individuals who benefit when LGBTQ+ folks are able to share their full, authentic selves.”

PFLAG works to support families and provides free workshops for area businesses and organizations. Other local LGBTQ+ service providers are Youth Outlook, which supports LGBTQ+ youths ages 12 to 20; P.R.I.D.E at Sauk Valley Community College; and Sauk Valley Pride, the organization that coordinates the annual Pride Fest, which will be Saturday, June 15, in Dixon.