Tornado warning issued for Sterling, Rock Falls, northwestern Illinois

MORRISON — A tornado warning is in effect for Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties until 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said at 8:37 a.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from Reeceville to near Thomson Causeway to Prophetstown State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Areas in the path of the storm include Sterling, Rock Falls, Mount Carroll, Savanna, Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Chadwick, Coleta, Emerson, Round Grove, Lanark, Hitt, Penrose, Yeoward Addition, Elmoville, and Interstate 88 between mile markers 17 and 44.