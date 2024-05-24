May 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Tornado warning issued for Sterling, Rock Falls, northwestern Illinois

By Charlene Bielema
The National Weather Service in Romeoville.

FILE – The National Weather Service in Romeoville. (Eric Ginnard)

MORRISON — A tornado warning is in effect for Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties until 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said at 8:37 a.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from Reeceville to near Thomson Causeway to Prophetstown State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Areas in the path of the storm include Sterling, Rock Falls, Mount Carroll, Savanna, Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Chadwick, Coleta, Emerson, Round Grove, Lanark, Hitt, Penrose, Yeoward Addition, Elmoville, and Interstate 88 between mile markers 17 and 44.

Have a Question about this article?
SterlingRock FallsMorrisonWeatherBreakingWhiteside CountyCarroll CountyNational Weather ServiceMount CarrollSavannaMilledgevilleChadwickColetaEmersonLanark
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.