Education notes: Rubright named to spring 2024 dean’s list at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Alivia Rubright of Dixon was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for spring 2024. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hudson graduates from Central College

PELLA – Shanna Hudson of Morrison was one of 232 Central College students who were celebrated during commencement May 11 in the Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella. Hudson earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, majoring in elementary education.

Warner honored by the University of Iowa Department of Accounting

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Luke Warner of Ashton was one of 32 students enrolled in the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa who received annual awards presented by the department of accounting. Warner received the Byron R. Ross Award for Teaching Excellence, which is presented annually to teaching assistants who have demonstrated teaching excellence in accounting courses.

Castro named to spring 2024 dean’s list at Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE – Sergio Garcia Castro of Sterling, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Castro is a graduate of Sterling High School. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Trinity Christian College announces spring 2024 dean’s list

PALOS HEIGHTS – Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights released the college’s dean’s list for spring 2024. Lauren Strock of Sterling was named to the list.

Dixon student named to dean’s list at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Robert Hafer of Dixon has been named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.50 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Rockford University lists spring 2024 Distinguished Scholars

ROCKFORD – The following full-time students attending Rockford University were named Distinguished Scholars for the spring 2024 semester. Molly Stitzel of Dixon, Nathan Burdin and Alejandra Tenorio of Rochelle, and Grace Eisenrich of Oregon were included.

SNHU announces winter 2024 dean’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Melissa Adams of Rock Falls has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2024 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the list. Kevin Miller of Rochelle also was named to the list.

Aitken selected as National Youth Delegate for environmental conference

FAIRFAX, Va. – Eleanor Aitken, a student at Sterling High School, has been selected to represent Sterling as a National Youth Delegate to the 2024 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Aitken joins a select group of students from across the country to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Aitken was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

The program is from June 23 to 28 at George Mason University’s campus and will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this industry.