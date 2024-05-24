City of Fulton weighing future of wastewater treatment plant

FULTON – The Fulton City Council has entered into an agreement with Willett Hofmann & Associates that could put the city on the path of building a new wastewater treatment plant.

The agreement, approved by the council at its May 13 meeting, comes as the city looks at whether to replace the aging, existing wastewater treatment plant and what to do about sludge treatment and drying facilities that are difficult to operate and manage. The issues are leading the city to pursue a complete evaluation of the existing wastewater treatment plant processes, existing and future hydraulic and organic loading, and the existing and future effluent requirements for the plant.

Under the agreement, the city will pay up to $25,000 for Willett Hofmann to evaluate the existing wastewater treatment plant and develop layout options at the existing treatment plant site.

It also will evaluate whether to construct a new plant at the existing wastewater treatment plant site.

The city is considering the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund program to fund the improvements to the existing plant or construct a new plant. As far as costs, the city would qualify for 45% principal forgiveness, 1% interest loan and a loan term of up to 30 years based on the fiscal 2022 IEPA WPCRFL program financing terms, the city’s current population and median household income data the IEPA derives from the American Community Service website.

As part of their services, Willett Hofmann would develop plans for a wastewater department operation, maintenance and replacement budget based on the recommended wastewater treatment plant improvements, and would estimate debt service cost for an IEPA Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Loan Program.

The agency also is to develop a new wastewater rate structure and the cost to residential users, according to documents included in the council agenda.

City officials would meet with Willett Hofmann throughout the process to review wastewater plant process options, site options and preliminary cost estimates, according to the agreement. Willett Hoffman also would prepare the IEPA funding nomination for loan assistance for wastewater treatment facilities form as well as other paperwork.

The project plan report and IEPA planning documents are to be completed in four months after the engineering agreement is executed.

In other business: