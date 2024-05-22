Two Dixon sergeants sworn in at City Council meeting Monday

DIXON — Two Dixon patrol officers were sworn in as sergeants during the Dixon City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, May 20.

Sgt. Christopher Scott was promoted on March 4 after seven years of service with the Dixon Police Department and 15 years of service overall. At the Dixon Police Department, he has served as patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer, designated officer in charge, bike officer, detective, tactical response team member, hostage negotiator and instructor.

Sgt. Ryan West was promoted on May 18 after eight years of service with the Dixon Police Department. At the Dixon Police Department, he has served as patrol officer, designated officer in charge, field training officer, tactical response team member and bike officer.

West also was involved with the creation of the Dixon Police Department’s podcast and helps oversee the department’s social media pages.

“For us to be able to promote, individuals had to retire so I just wanted to recognize and thank them for their service as well,” Chief Steven C. Howell Jr. said at the meeting.

Sgt. Matt Coppotelli retired after 27 years of service with the Dixon Police Department and assumed the position of police chief at Polo’s police department on Jan. 2, 2024.

Sgt. Jeff Ragan retired on May 17 after 22 years of service with the Dixon Police Department. He now serves as the regional director of the Northwest Illinois Criminal Justice Commission organizing all the training for law enforcement in Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties, Howell said.

“[It is] just a good day with first responders having a couple of sergeants sworn in today,” Mayor Glen Hughes said during the council’s reports.

The police department remained as a topic of conversation as the council moved into ordinances and unanimously approved the sale of retired squad cars.

Deputy Chief Matt Richards presented the department’s case to the council, explaining that they’d like to sell eight vehicles through an internet auction and donate one vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Charger, to the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy.

Most recently, the 2007 Dodge Charger was being used by the department as a demonstration car for emergency driving. “[That car] still runs pretty well so it’ll be a good car for the police academy to use out there,” Richards said at the meeting.

Howell then presented the department’s request to purchase three police vehicles: a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado at $50,616 to be used on patrol; a 2023 Dodge Durango at $42,327 to be used in the K9 division; and a 2024 GMC Terrain at $38,814 to replace the vehicle donated to the police academy.

The purchase of the three vehicles came in at $12,243 under budget. The council unanimously approved the department’s purchase.

Once all sales are final, the department will have a fully updated fleet of police vehicles, Howell said.

In other business Monday, the council: