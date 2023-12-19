Dixon police sergeant hired as Polo’s new police chief

POLO — A Dixon police sergeant soon will take over as Polo’s police chief.

On Dec. 18, Polo City Council members voted 4-0 to hire Matt Coppotelli, of Dixon, as the city’s chief of police starting Jan. 2, 2024. Coppotelli’s salary was set at $92,000 per year.

“I think I bring a lot of experience to the table and have a lot of ideas,” Coppotelli told council members following the vote. “Obviously, policy to make sure everything’s up to date. Community programs, especially in the schools at a young age. I just think I bring a lot to the table to improve the police department as it stands now.”

Coppotelli will succeed former Chief Troy Randall, whose final day was Oct. 21. Randall resigned to take a position as Lanark’s police chief.

The interim chief is Tim Rockwood, who is Randall’s predecessor and a current Polo Public Works Department employee. A condition of Rockwood serving as interim was that his time in the position was limited to a maximum of three months.

Coppotelli was one of seven candidates interviewed for the position, Alderman Keith Chesnut said. The panel of interviewers were “very happy with the quality of people,” he said.

Coppotelli has spent all 27 of his years as a police officer with the Dixon Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in 2003.

He and his wife, Judy, both were born and raised in Dixon, Coppotelli said. They have two sons, ages 21 and 18.

“I felt with my experience at my time in Dixon that I have a lot to offer Polo,” Coppotelli told Shaw Media. “A lot of my background, I think, can really benefit the city of Polo and police department. I’m hoping to get the chance to do that moving forward.”

Mayor Doug Knapp and Aldermen Jim Busser and Tommy Bardell were absent from Monday’s meeting.