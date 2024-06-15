June 15, 2024
Sterling firefighters battle blaze at Cimco Recycling

Fire officials say residents may experience low water pressure

By Payton Felix
A massive fire at CIMCO in Sterling brought out departments from all over the area Saturday, June 15, 2024.

STERLING — A large outside fire broke out this morning at Cimco Recycling in Sterling.

The Sterling Fire Department was dispatched to Cimco Recycling, 13509 Galt Road, at 8:18 a.m. Saturday. The Rock Falls Fire Department and an extensive list of other departments are still assisting at the scene, according to the Sterling Fire Department.

On scene, fire officials have said Sterling residents may experience temporary low water pressure due to the amount of water used to gain control of the fire.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire was still burning. City officials say to avoid the area if possible.

A massive fire at CIMCO in Sterling brought out departments from all over the area Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Payton Felix reports on local news in the Sauk Valley for the Shaw Local News Network. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago in May of 2023.