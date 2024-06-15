Education notes: Bradley University announces dean’s list for spring 2024

PEORIA – More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a full-time student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include Tyler Valdez, Emma Godbold and Jack Boss, all of Dixon; Anna Marks, Kennedi Oltmans and Alecia Garcia, all of Rock Falls; Madison Wetter of Franklin Grove; and Paul Swartz, Isabella Nauman and Jace Whitehead, all of Rochelle.

Saint Mary’s College names dean’s list

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Sierra Williams of Dixon and Lily Swiech of Mount Carroll were named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the spring semester.

UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,300 undergraduate students for attaining high GPAs during the spring semester. Local students include:

Forreston: Montanna Heinz, highest honors

Rochelle: Megan Thompson, highest honors

Sterling: Samuel Janssen, honors

Stillman Valley: Jack Orlando, highest honors, and Cullen White, high honors

Reinhardt receives Alpha Zeta Mu honors

PELLA – Elizabeth Reinhardt, Rock Falls Class of 2024, earned Alpha Zeta Mu honors at Central College in the spring semester. Students with this honor must be full time, complete at least three semesters at Central and achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

Kishwaukee College announces spring 2024 part-time student honors list

MALTA – The following students have been named to the Kishwaukee College spring part-time student honors list:

Ashton: Jennah Asbury

Byron: Zechariah VanVickle

Dixon: Imanol Aburto

Mount Morris: Nickolas Hoffman

Oregon: Jackson Glendenning, Brent Gross, Candace Reynolds, Parker Rowland, Kathleen Wilson

Paw Paw: Nicole Faber, Italia Howell, Miller Jenkins, Jacob Pierce, Andrew Prescod, Jessica Solis

Rochelle: Dylan Benge, Julia Berry, Julian Blish, Alex Burnette, Tatnai Carcasses Suarez, Allison Cole, Ryan Corson, Brittney Duncan, Kyle Furman, Alison Gustafson, Benjamin Harvey, Parker Lenkaitis, Angel Lewis, Michele Lidren, Kyla Lyp, Catherine Macias, Jaime Martinez, Alexander McBride, Lizbeth Menez, David Menez, Asia Miller, Carlos Morales, Ashley Reuter, Joshua Reyes, Justin Schubbe, Erick Sepulveda, Alexie Smith, Frank Tesinsky, Cierra Thomas, Alexander Torres, Arista Trosper-White, Humberto Valdez, Ariana Valencia Sanchez, Alexavier Villatoro, Asher Wiegartz, Cale Workman

Rock Falls: David Haenni, John Haenni

Walnut: Melissa Garza

Kishwaukee College announces spring 2024 dean’s list

MALTA – The following Kishwaukee College students were named to the spring semester dean’s list:

Amboy: Natoshia Smith

Ashton: Greta Horner, Angel Soto, Faith Totzke

Byron: Kacy White

Chana: Forrest Gerber, John Jarrett

Malta: Delia Fox, Peyton Manis, Sean Mitchell, Jamilethe Torre

Mount Morris: Samuel Garncarz

Oregon: Alayna Benton, Ashley Cadie, Katrina Ingalls, Avery Salsbury

Paw Paw: Finn Clayton, Reagan Gibson, Mahala Gonzalez, Victoria McCannon, David Negrete

Rochelle: Grace Barnes, Cheryl Bialas, Kyleigh Boehle, McKenna Erdman, Addison Friestad, Amanda Fry, Katrina Hada, Graciela Hernandez, Josue Huerta, Jaderi Ibarra, Andrew Johnson, Abigail Kessen, Ellie Kinn, Thomas Koziol, Logan Lidren, Lindsey Lidren, Aubry Liezert, McKenna Montes, Alissa Nambo, Damian Nava-Barrientos, Kelsey O’Brien, Troy Papke, Aolani Perez, Rachel Powell, Rylen Ramos, Aidan Rodriguez, Hailey Thompson, Francis Vowels, Aiyanna Washington, Marisa Whaley, Rowan Williams, Ahtziri Zepeda

Steward: Landon DeLille, Allie Peterson

Loras College announces 2024 graduates

DUBUQUE – Elijah Dertz of Lanark earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Loras College. He is an Eastland High School graduate.