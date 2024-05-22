Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee, Ogle counties

DIXON — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lee and Ogle counties until 9:15 p.m..

At 7:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hooppole, or 18 miles north of Kewanee, moving northeast at 75 mph. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the NWS.

Locations impacted include Dixon, Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Davis Junction, Forreston, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Lost Nation, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Compton, Steward, Nelson and West Brooklyn.

A tornado watch remains in effect until midnight for north central Illinois.