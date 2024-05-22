May 21, 2024
Tornado watch issued for northern Illinois Tuesday evening through midnight

By John Sahly
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Illinois for May 22, 2024

A tornado watch has been issued for northern Illinois for May 22, 2024 (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch Tuesday evening for much of northern Illinois through midnight.

The watch includes: Boone, Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Putnam, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. Severe weather is forecasted to hit the area Tuesday evening, with brief tornadoes possible. A potentially dangerous line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the region between about 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Other hazards include quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph.

